ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASOS Price Performance

ASOS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,454. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. ASOS has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

Get ASOS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ASOMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 610 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($6.88) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.89) to GBX 725 ($9.07) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 550 ($6.88) to GBX 450 ($5.63) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.26) to GBX 450 ($5.63) in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $788.89.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.