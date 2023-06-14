Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of AINC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772. Ashford has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $19.70.
About Ashford
