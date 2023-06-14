Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of AINC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772. Ashford has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $19.70.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

