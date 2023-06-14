ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Cap of $36.83 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, ASD has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $36.83 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019495 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00019256 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015719 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,003.19 or 1.00017836 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0553671 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,103,663.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

