Arweave (AR) Hits Market Cap of $167.80 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $167.80 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00020046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,060.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.75 or 0.00405905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00096016 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

