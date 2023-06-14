Arvest Trust Co. N A Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 314,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.10 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.