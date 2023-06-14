Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 9,746 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,910 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,746 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in HP were worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in HP by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

Insider Activity at HP

HP Price Performance

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. HP’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.