Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 5,695 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 8.0% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned 0.69% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $127,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $472.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.20.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.