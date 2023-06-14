Arvest Trust Co. N A Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

