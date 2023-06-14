Arvest Trust Co. N A Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

