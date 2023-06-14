Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $27.37 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Arvest Trust Co. N A trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.7% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $27,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,487,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,964,000 after buying an additional 741,453 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $107,874,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,087,000 after buying an additional 632,218 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
