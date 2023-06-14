Arvest Trust Co. N A Acquires New Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,190,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned 0.07% of Restaurant Brands International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE QSR opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.51.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.