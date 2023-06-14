Arvest Trust Co. N A Acquires 5,605 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,289 shares of company stock worth $3,704,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

