Armor Advisors L.L.C. Has $21.04 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Armor Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold accounts for 7.6% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Armor Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.28% of Royal Gold worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 94.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.