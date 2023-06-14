Armistice Capital LLC Reduces Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Central Garden & Pet accounts for 0.9% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Central Garden & Pet worth $54,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,517,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 103,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after acquiring an additional 485,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,669,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,767,000 after acquiring an additional 58,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.