Armistice Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in Alphabet by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $882,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 819,533 shares of company stock worth $32,654,423. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

