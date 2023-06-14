Armistice Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,796,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.73% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 24,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

FTCH opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCH. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.49.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.