Armistice Capital LLC Invests $42.23 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after acquiring an additional 809,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 667,905 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,290,000 after acquiring an additional 524,276 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.87. The company has a market cap of $353.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

