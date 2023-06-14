Armistice Capital LLC Increases Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 590.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.52% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $21,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AUPH. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 110,354 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

AUPH stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R.W. Jayne sold 8,733 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $98,333.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.