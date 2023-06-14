Armistice Capital LLC Increases Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Pacira BioSciences comprises about 1.3% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $73,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 82,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $38,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,915.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $48,191.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,533.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $38,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,915.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,263 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

PCRX stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

