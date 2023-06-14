Armistice Capital LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $31,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

