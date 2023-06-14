Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,115. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

