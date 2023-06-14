Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of ARKR opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10.
Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
