Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKRGet Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of ARKR opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10.

Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

