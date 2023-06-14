Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases 795,879 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,213,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795,879 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $22,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 963,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 638,356 shares during the period. Social Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,438,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

