Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases 638,574 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,574 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 3.95% of Slam worth $28,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Slam by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Slam by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Slam by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Slam by 29.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slam Stock Performance

Shares of SLAM stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Slam Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

