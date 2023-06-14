Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases 317,901 Shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,901 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 6.51% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition worth $16,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5.6% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PRLH stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

