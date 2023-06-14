Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,062,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,688,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 771.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

Skydeck Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Skydeck Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

Skydeck Acquisition Profile

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.