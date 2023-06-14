Aristeia Capital LLC Increases Stake in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) by 209.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868,679 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 4.91% of Newcourt Acquisition worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCAC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Newcourt Acquisition by 164.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,553,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 965,514 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Newcourt Acquisition by 51.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,274,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 774,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,090,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Newcourt Acquisition by 38.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,439,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 397,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 284,133 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newcourt Acquisition stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

