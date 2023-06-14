Aristeia Capital LLC Has $14.55 Million Stock Holdings in Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR)

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,408,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Andretti Acquisition were worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNNR. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,379,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Andretti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andretti Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNNR opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Andretti Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the automotive industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

