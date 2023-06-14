Aristeia Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX)

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) by 194.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275,176 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 7.03% of XPAC Acquisition worth $19,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 296,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in XPAC Acquisition by 777.6% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 442,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 392,412 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in XPAC Acquisition by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,084,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

XPAX stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. XPAC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

