Aristeia Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 3.53% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVSA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 422.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,243,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,040 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,044,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,554,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 916,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 195,208 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

KVSA stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

