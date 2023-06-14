Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires 120,272 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,606,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,272 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 2.1% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.80% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $102,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,546. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

