Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.36. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 46,511 shares trading hands.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arianne Phosphate news, Director Raef Sully purchased 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$34,882.00. 21.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

