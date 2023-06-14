Ares Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Ares Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,062 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.23. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $74.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.