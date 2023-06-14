Ares Management LLC Buys 26,410 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending makes up 0.3% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned 0.48% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 65,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

NYSE:TSLX opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $19.83.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.