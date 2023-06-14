Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Ares Management has increased its dividend by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Ares Management has a payout ratio of 60.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ares Management to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

ARES opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.79.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,494,654 shares in the company, valued at $781,763,535.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,740,756 shares of company stock valued at $37,373,324 and have sold 12,430,646 shares valued at $343,599,493. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,004,000 after purchasing an additional 701,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,002,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,547,000 after purchasing an additional 123,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,175,000 after purchasing an additional 82,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $107,777,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

