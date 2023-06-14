Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Gap Down to $19.05

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $18.61. Ares Capital shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 572,567 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,828 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1,793.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,689,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,172,000 after buying an additional 2,547,532 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,507.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,859 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $21,479,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 122.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.