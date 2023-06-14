Ardor (ARDR) One Day Volume Tops $542,550.91

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $61.24 million and $542,550.91 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00045378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00033203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

