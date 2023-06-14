Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 87,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 76,946 shares.The stock last traded at $12.50 and had previously closed at $12.36.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $717.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.20 and a beta of 0.49.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Arco Platform had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.
