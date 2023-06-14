Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 87,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 76,946 shares.The stock last traded at $12.50 and had previously closed at $12.36.

Arco Platform Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $717.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Arco Platform had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform

About Arco Platform

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 4,103,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,432 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at $11,770,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at $9,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Finally, Gavilan Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at $4,590,000.

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.