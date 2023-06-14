Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 605,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,528. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

