Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,164 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $119,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after buying an additional 522,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,288,000 after purchasing an additional 423,918 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.