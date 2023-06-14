Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,833,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 2,034,715 shares.The stock last traded at $3.51 and had previously closed at $3.25.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ACHR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $19,160,020,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,141,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Archer Aviation by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
