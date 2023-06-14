Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,500 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the May 15th total of 233,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.8 days.

Arca Continental Stock Performance

Shares of EMBVF remained flat at $10.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048. Arca Continental has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

