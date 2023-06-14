Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 415 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.20% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 633.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FMHI opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

