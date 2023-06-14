Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 228 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000.

LMBS opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

