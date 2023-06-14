Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after buying an additional 905,863 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $9,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 1,436.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 1,672.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 375,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 354,252 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 1,886.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 297,739 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSTK stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

