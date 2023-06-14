Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $2.02 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Olin makes up approximately 1.8% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after buying an additional 149,030 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Olin by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLN opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

