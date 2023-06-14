Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.41 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $371.55 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

