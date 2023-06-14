Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust comprises 1.4% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTT. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3,152.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0564 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

