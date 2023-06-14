Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 466 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

