ARAW (ARAW) Trading Down 57.5% Over Last Week

ARAW (ARAW) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARAW has traded 57.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $89.22 million and $5.01 million worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARAW Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken.

ARAW Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.04145532 USD and is up 48.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $7,700,394.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

